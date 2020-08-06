11:49
173 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from St. Petersburg

At least 173 Kyrgyzstanis have returned to Bishkek from St. Petersburg. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Flight of Tez Jet airline has arrived in Kyrgyzstan on the route St. Petersburg — Bishkek yesterday.

«Students studying at Russian universities, women in late pregnancy and with small children, citizens with serious illnesses and who had previously left for Russia for surgical operations and other urgent medical procedures have arrived by the flight,» the ministry said.
