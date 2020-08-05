Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 18.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 283,779 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 18,480,000 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (4,768,829), Brazil (2,801,921), India (1,855,745), Russia (859,762), South Africa (521,318), Peru (433,100), Mexico (449,961), Chile (362,962) and Colombia (327,850).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 11,000,000. The figure grew by 221,320 people for a day.

At least 699,575 people died from the virus (growth by 7,837 people for 24 hours), including 156,782 people — in the USA, 95,819— in Brazil, 46,295— in the UK, 48,869— in Mexico, and 38,938 — in India.

At least 38,110 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 94,882 cases — in Kazakhstan, 27,047 — in Uzbekistan, 7,583 — in Tajikistan.