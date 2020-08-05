At least 22,440 Kyrgyzstanis return from Russia during pandemic

At least 22,440 Kyrgyzstanis have returned from Russia during the pandemic. The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation reported.

The diplomatic mission recalled that air traffic has been suspended since March 20. «Since that time, 93 evacuation flights to Kyrgyzstan have been operated and departure of citizens by 52 buses in transit through the territory of Kazakhstan has been organized,» the Embassy noted.

Due to the worsening of coronavirus situation in Kyrgyzstan, regular flights with Russia have not been resumed, and the Russian-Kazakh border is also closed.

The Embassy calls on citizens who do not have urgent reasons to return to their homeland, if possible, refrain from leaving for Kyrgyzstan until the situation stabilizes.

The diplomatic mission noted that information about available vacancies is posted on the websites of the Embassy, ​​the representative office of the State Migration Service and official pages of the State Migration Service.