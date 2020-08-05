09:53
USD 76.91
EUR 90.70
RUB 1.05
English

At least 22,440 Kyrgyzstanis return from Russia during pandemic

At least 22,440 Kyrgyzstanis have returned from Russia during the pandemic. The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation reported.

The diplomatic mission recalled that air traffic has been suspended since March 20. «Since that time, 93 evacuation flights to Kyrgyzstan have been operated and departure of citizens by 52 buses in transit through the territory of Kazakhstan has been organized,» the Embassy noted.

Due to the worsening of coronavirus situation in Kyrgyzstan, regular flights with Russia have not been resumed, and the Russian-Kazakh border is also closed.

The Embassy calls on citizens who do not have urgent reasons to return to their homeland, if possible, refrain from leaving for Kyrgyzstan until the situation stabilizes.

The diplomatic mission noted that information about available vacancies is posted on the websites of the Embassy, ​​the representative office of the State Migration Service and official pages of the State Migration Service.

In addition, for assistance in finding a job, you should contact the office of the State Migration Service at the address: Moscow, Malaya Polyanka Street, 12a. Phones: +79775973703, +79017061356 (WhatsApp), +79017611196, +79800780332, +74957807412, +74957807410, +74957807412, email: predmigration@mail.ru.
link: https://24.kg/english/161603/
views: 66
Print
Related
Woman attacks security guard of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia
239 more Kyrgyzstanis return to Osh from Yekaterinburg
Schedule of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Novosibirsk announced
283 Kyrgyzstanis return to Osh city from Moscow
Kyrgyzstani with 79 million in suitcase detained in Yekaterinburg
424 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Moscow and Yekaterinburg
Nine passengers of flight from Kyrgyzstan diagnosed with COVID-19 in Novosibirsk
Kyrgyz and Tajiks detained in Moscow for mass brawl
Migrant from Kyrgyzstan beats, kidnaps man in St. Petersburg
At least 225 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg
Popular
Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan
Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan
Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city
494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total 494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total
5 August, Wednesday
09:47
National Anti-Doping Center established in Kyrgyzstan National Anti-Doping Center established in Kyrgyzstan
09:43
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to impose tax on cryptocurrency mining
09:37
860.5 million kilowatt-hours consumed in Kyrgyzstan in July
09:19
At least 22,440 Kyrgyzstanis return from Russia during pandemic
4 August, Tuesday
18:43
Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises to annually increase volume of soft loans
18:23
Three-story medical center to be built in Naryn
18:15
Salaries of doctors to be increased through legalization of shadow economy funds
17:00
Former head of National Energy Holding transferred to prison colony No. 8
16:37
More than 22,000 graduates apply for study at colleges of Kyrgyzstan