17:05
USD 76.84
EUR 90.50
RUB 1.04
English

More than 22,000 graduates apply for study at colleges of Kyrgyzstan

More than 22,000 graduates have applied for study at colleges of Kyrgyzstan during the 1st round. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

Applicants had to register in a system specially developed by the relevant department.

«From August 3, colleges began to publish lists of those who entered them. By August 6, applicants must confirm their desire to study. In order to ensure safety and to prevent mass concentration of applicants, colleges began to call applicants to confirm their intention to study from August 3,» the ministry added.

Students need to submit their original documents to the colleges at the beginning of the academic year.

The second round of college admissions will be from August 7 to August 25.
link: https://24.kg/english/161582/
views: 72
Print
Related
10,927 applicants enter universities of Kyrgyzstan after first round
Kyrgyzstan to enroll students in higher education institutions online
Kyrgyzstan to host exhibition fair of Russian universities
Education Ministry sets date of admission to higher education institutions
Independent testing of university graduates not to be conducted
About 38,000 young specialists graduate from Kyrgyz universities annually
Kyrgyzstan plans to change election of rectors of higher education institutions
Military may get benefits in admission to higher education institutions
Popular
Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan
Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan
Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city
494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total 494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total
4 August, Tuesday
17:00
Former head of National Energy Holding transferred to prison colony No. 8 Former head of National Energy Holding transferred to p...
16:37
More than 22,000 graduates apply for study at colleges of Kyrgyzstan
16:21
Suspect in theft of gold and 150,000 soms arrested in Nookat district
15:41
54 medical workers from Bishkek sent for rehabilitation to Issyk-Kul
15:12
Two men beat and rob local resident in Osh city