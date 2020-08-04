More than 22,000 graduates apply for study at colleges of Kyrgyzstan

More than 22,000 graduates have applied for study at colleges of Kyrgyzstan during the 1st round. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

Applicants had to register in a system specially developed by the relevant department.

«From August 3, colleges began to publish lists of those who entered them. By August 6, applicants must confirm their desire to study. In order to ensure safety and to prevent mass concentration of applicants, colleges began to call applicants to confirm their intention to study from August 3,» the ministry added.

Students need to submit their original documents to the colleges at the beginning of the academic year.

The second round of college admissions will be from August 7 to August 25.