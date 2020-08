Since the beginning of the epidemic, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan has spent 38,331,033 soms on food for patient hospitalized with COVID-19. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

On average, 150 soms are spent on three meals a day for one patient.

The center added that the Ministry of Emergencies also provides medical workers working in the red zones, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Emergencies with hot meals.