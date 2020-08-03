16:43
USD 76.76
EUR 90.09
RUB 1.05
English

Russian health workers note individual approach to each patient in Kyrgyzstan

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov discussed anti-epidemiological measures and recommendations with representatives of a delegation of doctors from Russia during a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center. Press service of the Government reported.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers expressed deep gratitude to medical workers for providing assistance and support for the country.

Related news
Russian health workers about heroism of Kyrgyz colleagues in fighting COVID-19
The Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Bashkortostan Yevgeny Kustov and the Deputy Director of the Institute of Virology of the Federal Service for Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) Natalya Pshenichnaya told about the experience and recommendations of the health authorities of the Russian Federation in the diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus infection and its consequences.

As Natalya Pshenichnaya noted, domestic medical workers work selflessly. «I am impressed by the qualified individual approach to each patient,» she added.

The Russian specialists recommended to create laboratory and diagnostic services at Semetei observation unit, strengthen the staff of laboratories and create reserve groups, step up control over the requirements of epidemiological safety, increase the number of computed tomography devices in the regions through public-private partnership, conduct seminars on safe use of personal protective equipment by health workers.

The Prime Minister gave a number of instructions to the relevant state bodies, including on the development of new criteria for safe operation of day patient hospitals, equipping Semetei observation unit with the necessary services and equipment.

«It is necessary to step up the work on household visits in the regions, identifying infected citizens and not allowing the disease to develop into a serious condition,» he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/161484/
views: 83
Print
Related
Chechnya donates PPE for 51 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan
Only two families of medical workers died from COVID-19 receive compensation
Russian health workers about heroism of Kyrgyz colleagues in fighting COVID-19
At least 73 health workers die of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan in total
Kyrgyzstan pays 396,060 million soms as compensations to medical workers
Consular Department of Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan resumes work
Russian medical workers to help with development of COVID-19 treatment protocol
Government of Kyrgyzstan decides to pay premiums to pathologists
COVID-19 confirmed in 20 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan
Russian medical workers sent to regions of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan
Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city
Public transport to work in Bishkek tomorrow Public transport to work in Bishkek tomorrow
494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total 494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total
3 August, Monday
16:20
Domestic company starts production of PPE in Issyk- Kul region Domestic company starts production of PPE in Issyk- Kul...
16:01
Russian health workers note individual approach to each patient in Kyrgyzstan
15:51
Elections 2020: CEC registers authorized representatives of SDPK
15:44
Another batch of oxygen concentrators delivered to Kyrgyzstan from China
15:40
Chechnya donates PPE for 51 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan