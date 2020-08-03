Russian health workers note individual approach to each patient in Kyrgyzstan

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov discussed anti-epidemiological measures and recommendations with representatives of a delegation of doctors from Russia during a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center. Press service of the Government reported.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers expressed deep gratitude to medical workers for providing assistance and support for the country.

The Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Bashkortostan Yevgeny Kustov and the Deputy Director of the Institute of Virology of the Federal Service for Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) Natalya Pshenichnaya told about the experience and recommendations of the health authorities of the Russian Federation in the diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus infection and its consequences.

As Natalya Pshenichnaya noted, domestic medical workers work selflessly. «I am impressed by the qualified individual approach to each patient,» she added.

The Russian specialists recommended to create laboratory and diagnostic services at Semetei observation unit, strengthen the staff of laboratories and create reserve groups, step up control over the requirements of epidemiological safety, increase the number of computed tomography devices in the regions through public-private partnership, conduct seminars on safe use of personal protective equipment by health workers.

The Prime Minister gave a number of instructions to the relevant state bodies, including on the development of new criteria for safe operation of day patient hospitals, equipping Semetei observation unit with the necessary services and equipment.

«It is necessary to step up the work on household visits in the regions, identifying infected citizens and not allowing the disease to develop into a serious condition,» he added.