China Road and Bridge Corporation to build roads in Bishkek

China Road and Bridge Corporation will build and repair roads in the capital as part of the second phase of the project Development of Road Network in Bishkek City. Press service of the City Hall reported.

A tender for construction and reconstruction of roads was held at the Capital Construction Department, at which a contracting company was determined.

«The work will begin only after the Chinese side finally approves signing of the contract,» the City Hall said.

China Road and Bridge Corporation has previously implemented the first phase of the project, within which seven bridges have been built and nearly 95 kilometers of roads have been repaired. In addition, it has rehabilitated 23 more streets in Bishkek as part of another project.

The second phase of the Bishkek road network development project is designed for two years. During this time, it is planned to build five bridges in Bishkek and repair 60 streets with a total length of more than 70 kilometers.
