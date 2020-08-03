Day patient center at Alisher Navoi school temporarily closed in Osh city

A day patient center, which is located in the building of the school named after Alisher Navoi, has been temporarily closed in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital reported.

The center was closed due to the fact that the number of people turning for medical help has declined.

«We ask citizens, in spite of everything, to observe sanitary rules and wear masks,» the City Hall said.

Three day patent centers have been also temporarily closed in Bishkek, because there are no patients. The day clinic at Seitek school, the night hospital at Saltanat restaurant (Oktyabrsky district) and the day patient center at the school No. 95 in Dzhal microdistrict have been closed.