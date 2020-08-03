12:09
USD 76.76
EUR 90.09
RUB 1.05
English

Day patient center at Alisher Navoi school temporarily closed in Osh city

A day patient center, which is located in the building of the school named after Alisher Navoi, has been temporarily closed in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital reported.

The center was closed due to the fact that the number of people turning for medical help has declined.

«We ask citizens, in spite of everything, to observe sanitary rules and wear masks,» the City Hall said.

Three day patent centers have been also temporarily closed in Bishkek, because there are no patients. The day clinic at Seitek school, the night hospital at Saltanat restaurant (Oktyabrsky district) and the day patient center at the school No. 95 in Dzhal microdistrict have been closed.
link: https://24.kg/english/161438/
views: 99
Print
Related
Mayor of Osh city donates three washing machines to day patient hospital
Construction of new infectious diseases hospital starts in Osh city
Construction of new infectious diseases hospital starts in Bishkek
Two more day patient hospitals opened in Osh city
Overhaul of building of Infectious Diseases Department starts in Cholpon-Ata
President promises construction of complex hospitals in each region
Hospital to be built on territory of Children Infectious Diseases Clinic in Osh
Number of patients at day and night hospitals decreases in Bishkek
Free day patient hospital opened in Leninskoye village
Kubatbek Boronov: Construction of hospitals should begin this week
Popular
Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan
Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city
Public transport to work in Bishkek tomorrow Public transport to work in Bishkek tomorrow
494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total 494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total
3 August, Monday
11:57
653 people recover from COVID-19 and pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan 653 people recover from COVID-19 and pneumonia for a da...
11:46
Extremist wanted in CIS arrested in Kyrgyzstan
11:13
Day patient center at Alisher Navoi school temporarily closed in Osh city
11:03
Trial of case on events in Koi-Tash to be held online
10:32
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan return from Belarus and number of other countries
2 August, Sunday
13:00
Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan