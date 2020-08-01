Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 17.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 294,847 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 17,591,968 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (4,562,038), Brazil (2,662,485), India (1,695,988), Russia (838,461), South Africa (493,183), Peru (407,492), Mexico (424,637), Chile (355,667) and the UK (304,793).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 10,300,000. The figure grew by 198,379 people for a day.

At least 679,439 people died from the virus (growth by 6,268 people for 24 hours), including 153,314 people — in the USA, 92,475— in Brazil, 46,204— in the UK, 46,688— in Mexico, and 36,511 — in India.

At least 36,299 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 90,367 cases — in Kazakhstan, 24,009 — in Uzbekistan, 7,409 — in Tajikistan.