239 more Kyrgyzstanis return to Osh from Yekaterinburg

At least 239 more Kyrgyzstanis, including children, arrived from Yekaterinburg in Osh city by a charter flight of Ural Airlines. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reports.

This flight delivered to the southern capital students studying in Russia and citizens who are in dire need of returning home from Yekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk, Tyumen, Surgut, Magnitogorsk, Salekhard, Khanty-Mansiysk, Novy Urengoy, Kurgan and Perm.

As noted, there are seriously ill, elderly people, pregnant women and women with small children, as well as Kyrgyzstanis who find themselves in difficult life situations among the arrivals.

«The list of passengers was compiled taking into account the received applications of citizens and Kyrgyz diaspora organizations from the regions and cities of the Ural Federal District. It was also taken into account that the indicated category of persons had previously purchased air tickets for flights of the Ural Airlines, which were not operated due to the current epidemiological situation,» the statement says.

Work on the return of Kyrgyzstanis to their homeland continues.