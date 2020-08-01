At least 658 people return to Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 658 people have returned to Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

At least 229 Kyrgyzstanis returned to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg by a charter flight operated by Ural Airlines, including students studying in Russia and citizens who need to return to their homeland.

Flights from Dubai and Novosibirsk arrived in Bishkek yesterday.

The Foreign Ministry noted that compatriots from the UAE, Oman, USA, Jordan, Indonesia, Germany, Republic of Korea, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Kuwait, Austria, Switzerland arrived by a flight of Fly Dubai, who made a transit transfer to a flight to Kyrgyzstan through the Emirates Airline at Dubai airport. These are 175 people in total.

At least 184 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have arrived from Novosibirsk. «In addition, this plane has delivered a humanitarian cargo consisting of two ventilators and medicines for more than 200,000 rubles, formed by the Kyrgyz diaspora in Novosibirsk Oblast of Russia, to the republic,» the Foreign Ministry said.