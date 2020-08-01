Foreign investors are offered to build toll tunnel on Too-Ashuu pass

The Government of Kyrgyzstan has discussed an investment initiative to construct an alternative toll tunnel on Too-Ashuu pass. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The First Deputy Prime Minister Almazbek Baatyrbekov noted that Bishkek-Osh highway is the main transport artery connecting the northern and southern parts of the republic. «This route is of strategic importance. The existing tunnel cannot cope with the freight traffic. Therefore, it was decided to consider and discuss investment projects for construction of an alternative tunnel, which will solve the problems with cargo turnover, safety, maintenance of the roadway in severe weather conditions,» he said.

The new facility must meet all international standards, be safe and have a large capacity for freight transport.

«Implementation of this initiative, taking into account the post-pandemic crisis, will make it possible to intensify economic activity and will have an impact on the increase in the flow of goods. It will also contribute to the development of domestic tourism. We invite foreign investors with experience in such projects to consider our proposal. When concluding an investment agreement, it is important to take into account the fact that the country should get the maximum benefit from revenues, with determining the share of income to both the local and republican budgets,» Almazbek Baatyrbekov stressed.