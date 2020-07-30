16:44
Seven Tax Service employees die from coronavirus, pneumonia for 2 months

Seven tax officials have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for two months. The press service of the State Tax Service reported.

The management and staff of the state service deeply grieve and express their sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of their untimely passed away colleagues:

  • Turat Imerov, Senior Inspector of the Central Office of the State Tax Service;
  • Nazgul Kerimakunova, Head of the Department of STS for Toguz-Toro district;
  • Kubatbek Asankozhoev, Senior Inspector of the STS Department for Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek;
  • Avazbek Mamanazarov, Senior Inspector of the Department of the State Tax Service for Kyzyl-Kiya;
  • Gulzaada Baigudinova, Senior Inspector of the STS Department for Zhaiyl district;
  • Elmirbek Arzimatov, Chief Inspector of the State Tax Service for Pervomaisky District of the capital;
  • Kenzheakhun Bostonbaev, Deputy Head of the State Tax Service for Control over Large Taxpayers in Osh and Osh region.

«On the National Day of Mourning for the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, we express our deep condolences to the Kyrgyzstanis who have lost their loved ones as a result of the coronavirus infection,» the State Tax Service said.
link: https://24.kg/english/161235/
views: 111
