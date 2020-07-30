13:42
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 17 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 347,125 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 17,029,155 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (4,426,982), Brazil (2,552,265), India (1,581,963), Russia (827,509), South Africa (471,123), Peru (400,683), Mexico (408,449), Chile (351,585) and the UK (303,063).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 9,900,000. The figure grew by 236,976 people for a day.

At least 667,011 people died from the virus (growth by 7,367 people for 24 hours), including 150,713 people — in the USA, 90,134— in Brazil, 46,046— in the UK, 45,361— in Mexico, and 35,129 — in Italy.

At least 35,143 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,664 cases — in Kazakhstan, 22,585 — in Uzbekistan, 7,320 — in Tajikistan.
