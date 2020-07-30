COVID-19 confirmed in 32 medical workers for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan

At least 32 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, said at a briefing today.

According to her, nine medical workers got infected in Osh, seven — in Osh region, two — in Jalal-Abad region, six — in Issyk-Kul region, two — in Naryn region and six — in Batken region.

According to the reports of the Ministry of Health, there are no new cases of infection among health workers for the second day in a row in Bishkek.

During the day, 13 doctors have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, from home self-isolation — 56.

In total, 2,743 medical workers have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 1,664 of them have recovered.