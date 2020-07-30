13:41
USD 76.78
EUR 90.23
RUB 1.06
English

283 Kyrgyzstanis return to Osh city from Moscow

At least 283 Kyrgyzstanis have returned to the southern capital from Moscow. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Plane of the Russian Aeroflot airline arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic today on the route Moscow — Osh.

«Students studying at Russian universities, women in late pregnancy and with small children have arrived in the republic. Citizens with serious illnesses, who have recently undergone surgery, who have lost their relatives, have also returned,» the ministry said.
link: https://24.kg/english/161197/
views: 116
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani with 79 million in suitcase detained in Yekaterinburg
424 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Moscow and Yekaterinburg
Nine passengers of flight from Kyrgyzstan diagnosed with COVID-19 in Novosibirsk
Kyrgyz and Tajiks detained in Moscow for mass brawl
Migrant from Kyrgyzstan beats, kidnaps man in St. Petersburg
At least 225 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg
208 Kyrgyzstanis return from Novosibirsk to Bishkek
301 Kyrgyzstanis return from Moscow to Osh city
Guys who threaten Kyrgyz girls in Russia wanted by police
Kyrgyzstanis return home from St. Petersburg
Popular
Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of air traffic Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of air traffic
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan announces decline in incidence of COVID-19 Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan announces decline in incidence of COVID-19
Each region of Kyrgyzstan to have computed tomography Each region of Kyrgyzstan to have computed tomography
30 July, Thursday
13:32
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 17 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 17 million...
13:24
Emilbek Kaptagaev proposes to investigate COVID-19 outbreak in Kyrgyzstan
13:03
COVID-19 confirmed in 32 medical workers for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
12:43
17 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
12:33
631 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 35,143 in total