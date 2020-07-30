283 Kyrgyzstanis return to Osh city from Moscow

At least 283 Kyrgyzstanis have returned to the southern capital from Moscow. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Plane of the Russian Aeroflot airline arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic today on the route Moscow — Osh.

«Students studying at Russian universities, women in late pregnancy and with small children have arrived in the republic. Citizens with serious illnesses, who have recently undergone surgery, who have lost their relatives, have also returned,» the ministry said.