323 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Turkey, including transit passengers

At least 323 Kyrgyzstanis have returned to Bishkek from Turkey. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The citizens arrived by a charter flight of Turkish Airlines on the route Istanbul - Bishkek - Istanbul.

“Due to the resumption of international flights by Turkey and abolition of restrictions on the entry of foreign citizens, it became possible to return our citizens from the USA, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Northern Cyprus, Hungary, Slovakia, Georgia, the Republic of Korea, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Morocco, Great Britain, Belgium, Norway, Poland, Sweden to Kyrgyzstan through a transit transfer,” the ministry informed.