Mobile teams in Bishkek make more than 33,000 visits for 4 months

Mobile teams in Bishkek have made more than 33,000 visits for four months. Press service of the City Hall reported.

During this period, 523 people have been hospitalized, 35,149 people have been taken smears for PCR testing.

«At least 26 mobile medical teams are working. According to the order of the Ministry of Health, they come to the townspeople for an initial examination, they pay household visits, but they no longer take smears for PCR test,» the press service noted.

The City Hall added that the algorithm Patient — Call Center 118 — Health Care System has been launched at the end of March.

«40 mobile medical teams were created, 10 in each district, consisting of a doctor, an epidemiologist and a laboratory assistant. They started working on March 25,» the City Hall said.
