Kubatbek Boronov: We appreciate work of volunteers and are ready to cooperate

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, denied information about the ban for doctors on accepting help from volunteers. The head of the government said it at a briefing today.

He noted the work of volunteer organizations in the fight against coronavirus.

«As you know, the President met with the volunteers. There were also meetings at the Government House. We are ready to work closely together. Volunteers are the main helpers. We appreciate their work. The Vice Prime Minister Aida Ismailova is cooperating with them on behalf of the Government,» he said.

Earlier it was reported that medical workers were forbidden to get help from volunteers.
