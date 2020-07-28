19:01
USD 76.62
EUR 89.61
RUB 1.07
English

Scientists to study causes of infection of medical workers with COVID-19

Medical scientists are finding out the main reasons for infection of medical workers with coronavirus. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov announced at a briefing.

He noted that infection with COVID-19 among medical workers continues.

«Since the very beginning, we have been focusing on reducing the virus cases among medical workers. Today, the statistics on infection of doctors in comparison with previous days is better, but there are cases anyway. We have instructed scientists and experts in the field to find out the main causes. Perhaps, the cause is the PPE or the rules, or non-observance of the rules,» the Prime Minister said.

According to Kubatbek Boronov, there are enough protective suits for medical workers in the country.

The Government has allocated 300 million soms for the purchase of PPE.
link: https://24.kg/english/161007/
views: 98
Print
Related
Kubatbek Boronov: Epidemiological situation in regions needs strict control
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 16.4 million people globally
Nine passengers of flight from Kyrgyzstan diagnosed with COVID-19 in Novosibirsk
Eight more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
28 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
548 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 33,844 in total
1,091 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
UNDP to support innovations in fight against coronavirus
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan announces decline in incidence of COVID-19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 16.2 million people globally
Popular
Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison
Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan
Natalya Pshenichnaya: Community-acquired pneumonia is not COVID-19 Natalya Pshenichnaya: Community-acquired pneumonia is not COVID-19
President: Kyrgyzstan will no longer take short-term loans President: Kyrgyzstan will no longer take short-term loans
28 July, Tuesday
18:05
Russian medical workers sent to regions of Kyrgyzstan Russian medical workers sent to regions of Kyrgyzstan
17:57
Kubatbek Boronov: We appreciate work of volunteers and are ready to cooperate
17:51
Scientists to study causes of infection of medical workers with COVID-19
17:04
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of air traffic
16:51
Kubatbek Boronov: Epidemiological situation in regions needs strict control