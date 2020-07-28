Scientists to study causes of infection of medical workers with COVID-19

Medical scientists are finding out the main reasons for infection of medical workers with coronavirus. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov announced at a briefing.

He noted that infection with COVID-19 among medical workers continues.

«Since the very beginning, we have been focusing on reducing the virus cases among medical workers. Today, the statistics on infection of doctors in comparison with previous days is better, but there are cases anyway. We have instructed scientists and experts in the field to find out the main causes. Perhaps, the cause is the PPE or the rules, or non-observance of the rules,» the Prime Minister said.

According to Kubatbek Boronov, there are enough protective suits for medical workers in the country.

The Government has allocated 300 million soms for the purchase of PPE.