17:29
USD 76.62
EUR 89.61
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyzstan provided with only three out of nine types of vital products

Kyrgyzstan is provided with only three out of nine types of vital food products now. The Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation Erkinbek Choduev told at a briefing.

According to him, the bulk of vital food products are imported.

«The country provides itself with milk and dairy products, potatoes, vegetables and melons, the other six are imported,» the official said.

Provision of the internal food market of the republic, taking into account imports, is: bread products — 101.5 percent, potatoes — 105.8 percent, milk and dairy products — 133.2 percent, meat — 61.6 percent, vegetables and gourds — 92.9 percent, berries — 27.1 percent, poultry eggs — 78.8 percent, sugar — 86.8 percent.
link: https://24.kg/english/160988/
views: 116
Print
Related
Agriculture could stabilize Central Asian economies
Damage to farmers of Kyrgyzstan from frosts amounted to over 300 mln soms
80 spare parts for agricultural machinery sales outlets opened in Kyrgyzstan
Cancellation of 2 benefits in agriculture to bring up to 1.5 billion soms
Farmers of Kyrgyzstan get 380.1 million soms in soft loans
Kazakh retailer ready to buy agricultural products from Kyrgyzstan
AgroTechExpo-2018 exhibition opened in Bishkek
Farmers receive 5.4 bln soms in concessional loans since beginning of 2018
President of Kyrgyzstan criticizes Minister of Agriculture
Farmers receive preferential loans of 5.1 billion soms in 2018
Popular
Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison
Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan
Natalya Pshenichnaya: Community-acquired pneumonia is not COVID-19 Natalya Pshenichnaya: Community-acquired pneumonia is not COVID-19
President: Kyrgyzstan will no longer take short-term loans President: Kyrgyzstan will no longer take short-term loans
28 July, Tuesday
17:04
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of air traffic Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of...
16:51
Kubatbek Boronov: Epidemiological situation in regions needs strict control
16:30
Eleven countries provide humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
16:22
Kyrgyzstan provided with only three out of nine types of vital products
16:12
Thunderstorm, wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region in the afternoon