Kyrgyzstan provided with only three out of nine types of vital products

Kyrgyzstan is provided with only three out of nine types of vital food products now. The Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation Erkinbek Choduev told at a briefing.

According to him, the bulk of vital food products are imported.

«The country provides itself with milk and dairy products, potatoes, vegetables and melons, the other six are imported,» the official said.

Provision of the internal food market of the republic, taking into account imports, is: bread products — 101.5 percent, potatoes — 105.8 percent, milk and dairy products — 133.2 percent, meat — 61.6 percent, vegetables and gourds — 92.9 percent, berries — 27.1 percent, poultry eggs — 78.8 percent, sugar — 86.8 percent.