424 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Moscow and Yekaterinburg

At least 233 Kyrgyzstanis have returned to Bishkek from Moscow. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The Ural Airlines plane arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic on the route Moscow — Bishkek.

«The flight returned students studying at Russian universities, women in late pregnancy and with small children, as well as citizens with serious illnesses who have recently undergone surgery,» the ministry said.

Today, 191 Kyrgyzstanis have also returned to the capital from Yekaterinburg by a charter flight of Avia Traffic airline.

«Students studying in the Ural Federal District, and citizens in dire need of return to their homeland from Yekaterinburg, Kurgan, Surgut, Khanty-Mansiysk, Salekhard, Noyabrsk, Novy Urengoy and Perm, have arrived by the flight. The list of passengers was compiled taking into account the received appeals from Kyrgyzstanis and diaspora organizations from regions and cities of the Ural Federal District,» the Foreign Ministry added.
