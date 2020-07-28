Eight more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

Eight more cases of coronavirus infection among medical workers have been registered for the last 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, said at a briefing today.

According to her, three medical workers got infected in Osh city, one — in Osh region, three — in Jalal-Abad region, and one — in Talas region.

Eight more medical workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery for a day. In addition, 34 of them have been discharged from self-isolation.

In total, 2,691 medical workers have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the republic, 1,520 of them have recovered.