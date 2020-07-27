14:03
USD 76.66
EUR 88.94
RUB 1.07
English

At least 22 medical workers contract COVID-19 for past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan

At least 22 cases of coronavirus infection among medical workers have been registered for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, announced at a briefing today.

According to her, 1 medical worker got infected in Osh, 3 — in Chui region, 6 — in Osh region, 7 — in Jalal-Abad region, 4 — in Batken region, and 1 — in Naryn region.

At least 10 doctors have been discharged from hospitals after recovery for a day. In addition, 84 medical workers have been discharged from self-isolation after recovery.

In total, coronavirus has been confirmed in 2,683 medical workers, and 1,478 of them have recovered.
link: https://24.kg/english/160819/
views: 128
Print
Related
24 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
483 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 33,296 in total
817 people recover from COVID-19 and pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Patients with mild form of pneumonia not need intravenous infusions
Natalya Pshenichnaya: Community-acquired pneumonia is not COVID-19
July 30 to be declared Day of Mourning for COVID-19 victims in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 15.7 million people globally
12,072 people with COVID-19, pneumonia still in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 53 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan
38 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison
Kyrgyz officials tell how students will study in 2020/2021 academic year Kyrgyz officials tell how students will study in 2020/2021 academic year
Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan
President: Kyrgyzstan will no longer take short-term loans President: Kyrgyzstan will no longer take short-term loans
27 July, Monday
13:24
Head of intensive care unit of Cholpon-Ata hospital passes away Head of intensive care unit of Cholpon-Ata hospital pas...
13:12
At least 22 medical workers contract COVID-19 for past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
13:02
24 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
12:32
483 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 33,296 in total
12:16
817 people recover from COVID-19 and pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan