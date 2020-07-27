At least 22 medical workers contract COVID-19 for past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan

At least 22 cases of coronavirus infection among medical workers have been registered for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, announced at a briefing today.

According to her, 1 medical worker got infected in Osh, 3 — in Chui region, 6 — in Osh region, 7 — in Jalal-Abad region, 4 — in Batken region, and 1 — in Naryn region.

At least 10 doctors have been discharged from hospitals after recovery for a day. In addition, 84 medical workers have been discharged from self-isolation after recovery.

In total, coronavirus has been confirmed in 2,683 medical workers, and 1,478 of them have recovered.