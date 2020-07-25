Coronavirus confirmed in 53 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan

At least 53 cases of coronavirus infection among medical workers have been registered for the last 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, announced at a briefing today.

According to her, 9 medical workers got infected in Bishkek, 8 — in Osh city, 5 — in Chui region, 16 — in Osh region, 1 — in Jalal-Abad region, 11 — in Batken region, 2 — in Issyk-Kul region and 1 — in Talas region.

During the day, 12 medical workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. In addition, 48 health workers have been discharged from home self-isolation.

In total, coronavirus has been confirmed in 2,633 medical workers, 1,305 of them have recovered in the country.