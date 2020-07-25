13:20
USD 76.66
EUR 88.94
RUB 1.07
English

38 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan

At least 38 more people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, announced at a briefing today.

According to her, 13 people have died in Bishkek, 2 — in Osh city, 5 — in Chui region, 3 — in Osh region, 1 — in Naryn region, 5 — in Talas region, 2 — in Issyk-Kul region, 2 — in Jalal-Abad region, and 5 — in Batken region.

In total, 1,249 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia over the entire period.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/160708/
views: 82
Print
Related
Coronavirus confirmed in 53 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan
877 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 32,124 in total
1,165 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Internews launches information campaign on protection from COVID-19
EU launches program to combat COVID-19 in Central Asia
Kubatbek Boronov: All new cases of pneumonia should be studied
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 15.4 million people globally
42 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
921 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 31,247 in total
Coronavirus confirmed in 53 medical workers for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place in world with highest number of deaths from COVID-19 Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place in world with highest number of deaths from COVID-19
Kyrgyz officials tell how students will study in 2020/2021 academic year Kyrgyz officials tell how students will study in 2020/2021 academic year
Epidemiological situation in regions of Kyrgyzstan aggravates Epidemiological situation in regions of Kyrgyzstan aggravates
Medical student from Pakistan helping to save Kyrgyzstanis brutally beaten Medical student from Pakistan helping to save Kyrgyzstanis brutally beaten
25 July, Saturday
13:11
Coronavirus confirmed in 53 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus confirmed in 53 more medical workers in Kyr...
13:02
38 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
12:54
877 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 32,124 in total
12:45
1,165 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
12:30
Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison