38 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan

At least 38 more people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, announced at a briefing today.

According to her, 13 people have died in Bishkek, 2 — in Osh city, 5 — in Chui region, 3 — in Osh region, 1 — in Naryn region, 5 — in Talas region, 2 — in Issyk-Kul region, 2 — in Jalal-Abad region, and 5 — in Batken region.

In total, 1,249 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia over the entire period.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.