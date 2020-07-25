13:20
Internews launches information campaign on protection from COVID-19

High growth in coronavirus incidence and the alarming death rate in Kyrgyzstan indicate that many people are not fully aware of the danger of COVID-19. The Representative Office of Internews in Kyrgyzstan, together with the Republican Emergency Response Center, are launching an information campaign for the population of the country about the most important measures to prevent the dangerous disease and protect themselves and others.

«The videos created in the Russian and Kyrgyz languages ​​simply and easily tell about important preventive measures, disinfection and preliminary protection of oneself and loved ones from the virus, what should be done when the first symptoms appear, where to call when condition worsens, and so on,» the organization noted.

At least 31,247 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan in total. At least 18,038 people have recovered, and 1,211 have died.
