Children stuck at Istanbul airport to arrive in Kyrgyzstan on July 29

Children from Kyrgyzstan, who stuck at Istanbul airport, will leave for homeland by a charter flight on July 29. The Information Department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

Earlier, a video was sent out on social media: two crying children said that they were hungry and could not fly home.

According to the ministry, it turned out that two Kyrgyzstanis accompanied the children by proxy. When passing the border control, a decision was made to impose a fine for violating the visa regime in Turkey. They were sent to pay a fine to the Migration Department at the airport. The small Kyrgyzstanis got lost and missed their flight.

A citizen accompanying the children was allowed to stay in the transit zone until the next charter flight to the Kyrgyz Republic. They were provided with accommodation and food in the special zone.

«Employees of the Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan are constantly in touch with the woman,» the Foreign Ministry informed.