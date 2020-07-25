11:49
Presidential decree terminates powers of judge Aibek Ernis uulu

By the decree of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the powers of a judge of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, Aibek Ernis uulu, have been were terminated. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Aibek Ernis uulu was relieved of his post as a judge of the local court.

In addition, the Council of Judges of Kyrgyzstan submitted proposals to the President to dismiss a number of judges of local courts due to the expiration of their term in office. By the decree of Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the powers of judges of the Oktyabrsky District Court of the capital, Kaisyn Abakirov, Avchi Aliev and Amanbek Sariev, were terminated. They were also dismissed from the position of local court judges.

The decrees come into force on the day they are signed.

Earlier, the Council for Selection of Judges made proposals on the appointment of judges on 10 candidates to the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. Sooronbai Jeenbekov rejected Aibek Ernis uulu’s candidacy.
