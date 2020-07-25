Elections 2020. International observers hold online meeting with journalists

Employees of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE / ODIHR) held an online meeting with journalists in Kyrgyzstan as part of a needs assessment mission in monitoring the elections of candidates for the Parliament.

The organization’s experts assess the pre-election situation and preparations for the election campaign. They hold meetings with representatives of government agencies, political parties, media, civil society and international organizations.

In particular, the international observers asked journalists what problems they face during election campaigns, whether there are restrictions on access to information and freedom of speech.

Based on the results of the meetings, the OSCE / ODIHR will publish a report on the preparations for the elections of various participants of the electoral process and provide recommendations on international election observation and its possible format. It will be ready in 14 days.

Recall, the election campaign begins on September 4. By August 20, political organizations must hold congresses and draw up lists of candidates for deputies. They must be formed in compliance with the quota requirements.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4.