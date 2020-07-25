11:49
Seriously ill Azimzhan Askarov transferred to hospital of prison colony No. 47

Sentenced to life in prison human rights activist, Azimzhan Askarov, has been transferred to a hospital at the prison colony No. 47. His lawyer Valerian Vakhitov told 24.kg news agency.

According to the lawyer, he had previously applied for sending his client to a comprehensive examination. «Askarov is really seriously ill. He has all the symptoms of community-acquired pneumonia. He needs a thorough medical examination and supervision, which they simply cannot provide for him in the prison colony No. 19,» Valerian Vakhitov told.

Earlier, representatives of the human rights movement Bir Duino stated that further stay of the sick elderly Azimzhan Askarov in prison is incompatible with his health and age.

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan did not send the case of the sentenced to life in prison Azimzhan Askarov for review due to newly discovered evidence. Thus, the appeal of Askarov’s lawyers was denied on May 13.

On December 2, 2019, the Supreme Court decriminalized a number of counts and commuted the punishment of the human rights defender under certain articles. However, the main article of the charge «Complicity in Murder» of the Criminal Code, under which Azimzhan Askarov received the life sentence, remained.

Azimzhan Askarov is accused of inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a policeman during the June events in the south of the republic in 2010.
