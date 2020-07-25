10:18
USD 76.66
EUR 88.94
RUB 1.07
English

142 more Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from UAE

At least 142 more Kyrgyzstanis have returned to Bishkek from the United Arab Emirates. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The flight of Fly Dubai on Dubai-Bishkek route has arrived in Kyrgyzstan yesterday. «Compatriots from the USA, Jordan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Germany, the Republic of Korea, Cambodia, Pakistan, Bahrain, and the Maldives also returned by flight, who made a transit transfer at the Dubai airport,» the ministry said.

The next evacuation flights from Dubai are scheduled for July 31. Compatriots from countries that have resumed regular communication with the UAE may return to the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/160674/
views: 58
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Turkey
425 more Kyrgyzstanis arrive in Bishkek from Moscow, including 21 doctors
Kyrgyzstanis can return to homeland through UAE
At least 100 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from China
330 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Turkey
164 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from 17 countries by charter flight
At least 122 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from UAE
At least 326 compatriots return to Kyrgyzstan from Turkey
At least 182 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Belarus
Over 20,000 citizens return to Kyrgyzstan due to pandemic
Popular
Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place in world with highest number of deaths from COVID-19 Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place in world with highest number of deaths from COVID-19
Kyrgyz officials tell how students will study in 2020/2021 academic year Kyrgyz officials tell how students will study in 2020/2021 academic year
Epidemiological situation in regions of Kyrgyzstan aggravates Epidemiological situation in regions of Kyrgyzstan aggravates
Medical student from Pakistan helping to save Kyrgyzstanis brutally beaten Medical student from Pakistan helping to save Kyrgyzstanis brutally beaten
25 July, Saturday
10:04
Traffic movement on section of Toktogul Street in Bishkek to be restricted Traffic movement on section of Toktogul Street in Bishk...
10:03
Kumtor Gold Company employees continue to support region
09:59
142 more Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from UAE
09:53
Kubatbek Boronov: All new cases of pneumonia should be studied
24 July, Friday
17:14
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Russian medical workers
16:59
Kyrgyz and Tajiks detained in Moscow for mass brawl
16:32
Tax reporting deadlines extended until October in Kyrgyzstan
16:27
Migrant from Kyrgyzstan beats, kidnaps man in St. Petersburg
16:07
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday