142 more Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from UAE

At least 142 more Kyrgyzstanis have returned to Bishkek from the United Arab Emirates. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The flight of Fly Dubai on Dubai-Bishkek route has arrived in Kyrgyzstan yesterday. «Compatriots from the USA, Jordan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Germany, the Republic of Korea, Cambodia, Pakistan, Bahrain, and the Maldives also returned by flight, who made a transit transfer at the Dubai airport,» the ministry said.

The next evacuation flights from Dubai are scheduled for July 31. Compatriots from countries that have resumed regular communication with the UAE may return to the Kyrgyz Republic.