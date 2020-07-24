17:32
Kyrgyz diaspora in Ukraine raises money for fight against coronavirus

The Kyrgyz diaspora in Ukraine has donated $ 1,500 for the fight against coronavirus. Press service of the State Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the money was transferred to the current account of Elim Barsynby Public Charitable Fund. The funds will be spent on the needs of the regions in the fight against the pandemic.

In addition, compatriots working for the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine have donated 120 protective suits and 115 respirators for 80,000 soms to the Bishkek Family Medicine Center No. 6.

A member of the Council for Relations with Compatriots Abroad under the President of Kyrgyzstan A. Ismailov (representative of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic in Ukraine) handed over a ventilator to the Family Medicine Center of Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region.
