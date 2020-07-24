16:01
145 million soms of Safe City fines to be spent on purchase of ambulances

Fines within Safe City project will be used to purchase cars for the ambulance station. The press service of the Government Office reported.

Kubatbek Boronov instructed the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund to urgently prepare documentation for the purchase of ambulances for 145 million soms, accumulated specifically for this purpose under the Safe City project.

The Ministry of Health has already started the relevant preparatory work.

Priority attention will be paid to the issue of conscientious and effective use of the money accumulated from fines in case of violation of the traffic rules.
