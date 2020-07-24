Kumtor Gold to provide 90 oxygen concentrators to Issyk-Kul health facilities

Kumtor Gold Company continues to contribute to fighting the coronavirus epidemic in Kyrgyzstan. The company has purchased 90 oxygen concentrators which soon will be sent to medical facilities in Jety-Oguz and Ton districts as well as in Balykchi city in Issyk-Kul province.

The initial batch of 38 oxygen concentrators has been delivered to Kyrgyzstan and already sent to relevant institutions in the region. The distribution will be done according to the facilities’ in-patient bed lists.

This is but a small portion of what Kumtor company is doing for fighting the coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Previously, in March 2020, Kumtor Gold Company set aside US $100,000 in financial aid to provide necessary medical supplies to structures and individuals involved in the anti-COVID-19 program across Issyk-Kul province.

Moreover, the Issyk-Kul Development Fund has provided 12 million soms to the ongoing anti-coronavirus program in Issyk-Kul province. The Fund’s resources are formed out of Kumtor Gold Company’s payments to the amount of 1% of its annual gross revenue.