42 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan

At least 42 more people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to it, 9 people have died in Bishkek, 9 — in Osh, 9 — in Chui region, 3 — in Osh region, 3 — in Talas region, 4 — in Issyk-Kul region, 1 — in Jalal-Abad region, and 4 — in Batken region.

In total, 1,211 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia over the entire period.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.