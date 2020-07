At least 53 cases of coronavirus infection among medical workers have been registered for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Including 22 cases of the infection have been registered among doctors.

During the day, 74 medical workers have been discharged from hospitals and home self-isolation after recovery.

In total, 2,580 medical workers have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the country, 1,234 of them have recovered.