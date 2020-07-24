At least 225 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg

At least 225 Kyrgyzstanis have returned to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A charter flight of Ural Airlines has arrived in Kyrgyzstan.

«Students who study in the Ural Federal District of Russia have returned along with citizens in dire need of return, living in Yekaterinburg, Tyumen, Chelyabinsk, Khanty-Mansiysk, Nizhnevartovsk, Novy Urengoy (including those having various diseases, people with disabilities, the elderly, pregnant women and women with small children),» the ministry said.