Kyrgyzstan spends 3.3 billion soms from budget on fight against coronavirus

Since the beginning of the year, expenditures of the republican budget for preventing the spread of coronavirus infection have amounted to 3.3 billion soms. The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

Most of the funds have been allocated to the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund — 1,900 billion soms. Other 715.7 million soms have been allocated to the State Material Reserves Fund, 566.8 million soms — to law enforcement agencies and 488.2 million soms — to the Ministry of Health.

In addition, funds were allocated for emergency situations (the Ministry of Emergency Situations), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, local authorities, the State Phytosanitary Inspection, the Ministry of Transport, and for the purchase of food for the poor.
