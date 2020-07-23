17:08
Hospital to be built on territory of Children Infectious Diseases Clinic in Osh

A new hospital in Osh city will be built on the territory of the Children’s Infectious Diseases Clinic. The City Hall informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, a construction project is now being prepared, which should begin next week.

«The territory of the children’s hospital is large, so a land plot has been allocated there. Designing is underway now. As it was previously announced, the government will cover all the costs,» the City Hall noted.

However, it is not yet known who is the construction contractor.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan announced the need to build hospitals in Bishkek and Osh as soon as possible. He instructed to start construction work next week. The responsible body is the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services. The Ministry of Health is responsible for equipping hospitals with the necessary medical equipment and staffing.
