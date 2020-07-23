Health Ministry: Mortality statistics indicated in New York Times are incorrect

The New York Times previously reported that Kyrgyzstan took the first place in the world in terms of the number of new cases and deaths from COVID-19 over the past seven days. The Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic called the news incorrect and explained why these data do not correspond to reality.

«As you know, the Kyrgyz Republic has made a decision to combine statistics on COVID-19, confirmed by laboratory (U07.1) and confirmed clinically and epidemiologically (U07.2). In this regard, there was an «imaginary surge» in the number of cases. But the trend since July 17, 2020 shows a daily increase of one thousand cases, which is not a surge. However, due to the fact that the statistics were combined, 10,995 cases of COVID-19 U07.2 have been automatically added on July 17, 2020,» the ministry informed.

The Ministry of Health notes that thus, new cases of the virus and deaths have been added to international counters within one week. Some governments have also taken similar steps, and statistics have also increased.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has also studied the coronavirus map by the New York Times tracking the global outbreak of COVID-19.

«The Kyrgyz Republic is in first place in the table, taking into account the increase in cases over the past 7 days, that is, 16,807 — this is 266 cases per 100,000 people. The same is with the number of deaths. For the correct display of data, the ministry proposes to visit the same website a week after the statistics are updated,» the ministry says.

The Ministry of Health reports that, according to the daily report of the World Health Organization (Situation Report — 183 dated July 21, 2020), Kyrgyzstan is on the 62nd place in mortality from coronavirus (using the formula: the number of deaths is divided by the total number of people with COVID-19 and multiplied by 100 percent). If we use the formula for counting per 1 million people, then the country will be on the 30th place (https: //www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/).

At the same time, the Ministry of Health is counting people who have received and are receiving treatment on an outpatient basis, so mortality rate will be calculated more accurately.