301 Kyrgyzstanis return from Moscow to Osh city

At least 301 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have returned from Moscow to Osh city. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The compatriots arrived by a flight of Aeroflot Russian airline on the route Moscow — Osh.

The ministry noted that the list of passengers for the flight was formed by a commission consisting of representatives of the Kyrgyz diaspora, doctors of Kyrgyz medical clinics in Moscow and employees of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia.

In particular, students studying at Russian universities, women who are late in pregnancy and with small children, as well as citizens who have serious reasons for an urgent return (serious illnesses, recent surgical operations, who have lost their relatives and others) returned to Kyrgyzstan.