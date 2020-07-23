Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 15.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 320,391 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 15,226,993 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (3,970,901), Brazil (2,227,514), India (1,238,798), Russia (787,890), South Africa (394,948), Peru (366,550), Mexico (362,274), Chile (334,683) and the UK (297,952).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 8,600,000. The figure grew by 206,472 people for a day.

At least 622,207 people died from the virus (growth by 6,633 people for 24 hours), including 143,184 people — in the USA, 82,771— in Brazil, 45,586— in the UK, 41,190— in Mexico, and 35,082 — in Italy.