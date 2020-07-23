Plane of Russian Emergencies Ministry with group of doctors arrives in Bishkek

Plane of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia with a second group of medical workers has arrived in Bishkek. The Russian Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Epidemiologists, infectious disease specialists and other specialists from Moscow and Ufa will provide practical assistance to their Kyrgyz colleagues in the fight against coronavirus infection.

Another special plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry is expected to arrive on July 25 with a large batch of medical equipment and medicines.

A special plane with a group of military doctors of the Russian Ministry of Defense has landed at the airfield of the CSTO military base in Kant town yesterday. The 20 specialists have delivered lung ventilation devices, oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters and other equipment.