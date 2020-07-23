Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan asks Europe for help in obtaining medicines

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Chingiz Aidarbekov, asked the EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian to assist in obtaining medicines through the EU-WHO mechanism. Press service of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

This is possible, in particular, through the new project of the European Union Central Asia COVID-19 Crisis Response Solidarity Package(CACCR). It was launched on July 20, 2020.

In addition, Chingiz Aidarbekov and Peter Burian discussed issues of building up bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the EU. The Kyrgyz side thanked the EU for its prompt response and statements of its additional support for emergency needs in the fight against the crisis in the amount of 36 million euros in the framework of budget support for the education and social protection sectors.

Kyrgyzstan noted the importance of organizing and holding the first EU-CA economic forum in Bishkek immediately after stabilization of the situation with the spread of COVID-19 in Central Asia.

Chingiz Aidarbekov proposed to hold a preparatory event in the format of video conference in the fall of 2020. The Foreign Minister also drew special attention to the need to implement programs to overcome the economic consequences of the fight against coronavirus and support of small and medium-sized businesses, promote trade, ensure food security and social protection of the population in the new conditions, as well as promotion of digital technologies.

Issues of project support within the framework of Kyrgyzstan’s use of the opportunities of the GSP + status provided by the European Union were discussed.

The parties also touched upon the issue of agreements reached during videoconferencing in the EU-CA format at the level of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, held on June 12, 2020.