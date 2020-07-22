18:17
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan urges to get ready for second wave of COVID-19

It is important to step up work on preparing medical institutions for the autumn-winter period, purchasing, among other things, the necessary equipment throughout the country. Such an order was given by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov at a regular meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

«According to experts, the second wave of the epidemic is expected in the fall. Therefore, all medical institutions must be prepared for any scenario. It is necessary to install ventilation devices, among other things, in all hospitals,» the Head of Government said.

At the same time, he instructed to pay close attention to the health of medical workers working with COVID-19 patients. The head of the Cabinet drew attention to the need to prevent severe complications caused by community-acquired pneumonia.

«Some people think they have the common flu and self-medicate at home. It is necessary to work more closely with such a category of patients,» Kubatbek Boronov concluded.
