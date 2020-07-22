CMIF allocates additional 104.8 mln soms to Bishkek for purchase of PPE

The Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund (CMIF) has allocated additional 104.8 million soms to Bishkek for the purchase and formation of stocks of personal protective equipment. Press service of the City Hall of Bishkek reported.

The funds have been fully used, purchases have been made. «Capital’s medical organizations have sufficient supplies of PPE,» the City Hall noted.

It added that since the beginning of the pandemic, the CMIF has allocated 1,576,200 billion soms to Bishkek. Most of them were used to pay salaries to medical workers and make contributions to the social fund — 1,026.2 billion soms, to purchase medicines and medical products — 364.3 million soms, utilities — 87.5 million soms. Almost 50 million soms have been allocated for personal protective equipment.

The Bishkek branch of the CMIF includes 35 hospitals and polyclinics.