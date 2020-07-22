18:17
Vice Prime Minister Aida Ismailova also decides to listen to volunteers

The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Aida Ismailova held a working meeting with representatives of volunteer movements. Press service of Government reported.

The volunteers told about the problems that require assistance of government agencies.

In particular, issues were raised concerning coordination of the volunteer movements in the regions, technical support of the call center, discussions with the business community about the availability of X-ray diagnostics services, providing remote areas with the necessary medicines, further informing of the population about compliance with anti-epidemic measures.

«A decision was made on further joint work of the government and volunteer organizations in the fight against coronavirus infection,» the press service noted.

Recall, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with volunteers and civic activists who provide all possible assistance in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection yesterday.
