Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place in world with highest number of deaths from COVID-19

Kyrgyzstan took the first place in the world with the highest number of new cases and deaths from COVID-19 over the past seven days. The New York Times reports.

According to the media outlet, the number of new cases in the republic during the week reached 16,807, which is 266 cases per 100,000 people. The number of deaths is 930 (15 per 100,000 people).

As for the number of COVID-19 cases, Kyrgyzstan is followed by Oman (10,319), Bahrain (3,238), Montenegro (1,094) and Panama (7,057) in the list, and as for the number of deaths — Chile (1,608), Panama (199), Peru (1,350) and Brazil (7,354).

The list was compiled taking into account the total population of the countries and the number of cases per 100,000 people.