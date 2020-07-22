Another laboratory to tests for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Another laboratory in Kyrgyzstan is launching a complete diagnosis of coronavirus. Hemotest laboratory reported.

According to it, a comprehensive analysis for COVID-19 infection caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus is available in the company’s laboratory departments starting from today. A PCR test will make it clear whether the patient is infected, and tests for IgM and IgG antibodies will show the stage of the infection and the immune response.

You can undergo a full COVID-19 testing in every department of the Hemotest laboratory in the republic.